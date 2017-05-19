19 May 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Agriculture Minister Removed

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has made new appointments at the Ministries of Agriculture and Internal Affairs and reconstituted the Board of Trustees of the Grand Bassa Community College (GBCC).

At the Ministry of Agriculture, the President appointed Mrs. Seklau Wiles as Minister replacing Dr. Moses Zinnah.

In Margibi County, Mark Kolleh was appointed as Commissioner, Borlorla Township.

The president also appointed several persons to the Board of Trustees at the Grand Bassa Community College.

Those appointed include Dr. Joseph T. Isaac, Chairman; Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves Jr., Pastor, Providence Baptist Church: Co-Chairman; Jerolinmek Piah, Press Secretary to the President of Liberia, member; J. Levi Demmah, Superintendent, Grand Bassa County, member; Representative Hans Barchue, Deputy Speaker & District # 1, Representative, Grand Bassa County, member; Jonathan L. Kaipay, Senator, Grand Bassa County, member; and Dr. Michael Slewon, Director-General, National Commission on Higher Education,member.

Others are the Minister of Education, (Ex-Officio); Pastor J. Peter Gorwor, Co-Chairman of the Media Association of Grand Bassa County and Manager of Radio Dukpah, Buchanan, member; Ruth Gibson Caesar, Mano River Women's Peace Network (WOPNET), Co-Chairperson, member; Mr. Wisseh-Weah Bestman, Government Liaison Manager, Equatorial Oil Palm (EPO), member; Mr. Eric Swen, External Affairs Superintendent, Arcelor Mittal Liberia (AML),member; Ms. Laurentine H. Bass, Procurement & Payable Associate, Exxon Mobil, Liberia,member; Prof. Nathaniel G. Gbessagee, Ph.D., President& CEO, Grand Bassa Community College, Secretary and Dr. Emmanuel Bravy Daykeay, member.

The release said the appointments are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberia Senate, where applicable.

