Liberia: Endorsement for Boakai Represents Ability to Lead

The National Movement to Support Joseph Boakai (NAMBO), says, the recent decision of nineteen (19) Senators to endorse the presidential bid of Vice President Joe Boakai and the endorsement by the people of Bong County is a profound expression of the admiration and the increasing level of confidence that the broader masses of the Liberian electorate continue to register in the ability of Ambassador Joe Boakai to provide a truly transformative leadership that will positively change the lives of ordinary Liberians .

NAMBO says that these recent events which were held last Thursday in Monrovia and Sunday, May 14 in Gbarnga respectively, represent a sincere action by Liberians from all echelons of the body politic to irresistibly demonstrate their avowed belief in the person and integrity of the Vice President to usher the country to a new era of governance in which the interests and wellbeing of all citizens will be at the pinnacle of political decision making.

In a release issued Thursday, NAMBO maintains that the endorsement by the 19 Senators and the singular action of the citizens of Bong County, which also received the backing of the people of Margibi, Lofa and Nimba Counties, acting on their own motivation and volition, is a honest expression of their belief in Vice President Boakai's unwavering commitment to build upon the gains of peace and stability, and to take Liberia to a new realm of people-centered development.

The National Movement to Support Joseph Nyuma Boakai further informs skeptics that the ground beneath them has shifted and that they cannot continue to be consumed by outdated and impractical political chicanery that no longer resonates with the bubbling effects of the evolving Liberian political landscape.

NAMBO reiterates that its crusade to support Vice President Boakai is underpinned by his solid and unquestionable qualities of being compassionate, humbled, approachable, a nationalist, and above all, a peacemaker, that continues to earn for him the swelling support of the ordinary Liberians who see VP Boakai as one of their own kind.

NAMBO also observes that it has been exceedingly excited by the huge endorsement of Ambassador Boakai in recent weeks, as well as the kind sentiments of support coming from the nook and cranny of the country.

The group said it harbors no iota of doubt that VP Boakai has mustered the tenacity over the years to be an exemplary public servant and is prepared to translate his assurances into genuine democratic tangibles.

VP Boakai's assurance that he will not let the Liberian people down is a sincere and genuine promissory note that every Liberian should draw upon. NAMBO also says that judging from VP Boakai's track record of over 35 years of service to the nation; he has what it takes to be president of Liberia and better situated to understand the enormity of the task at hand.

The National Movement to support Joseph Boakai accentuates further that considering the most recent history of war and decadence in Liberia, NAMBO believes that the Vice President is the better choice given his maturity and political levelheadedness and his ability to unify the country at such a crucial transition from post war to a stable democratic and prosperous nation.

NAMBO said it is of the considered opinion that VP Boakai means every word in his promise which can be equated to a manifesto, that under a Joe Boakai government, public officials will seek and attend to treatment at public medical facilities in the country while the children of public officials will attend public schools and that opening of the country by good roads will be a top priority of a Boakai administration.