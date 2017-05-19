Liberia: Chinese Complete SKD Renovation

A Liberian website has reported that renovation work at the country's biggest football stadium, the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex (SKD) in Paynesville, has been completed and ready to be used, Youth and Sports Minister Saah Charles N'tow revealed recently.

He said following the completion of the renovation work, the renovated SKD was turned over to the Liberian Government and now awaits official dedication and the resumption of all activities at the venue.

The sports complex was renovated by the Chinese government based on request by Liberians authorities.A spokesman for the ministry said the SKD could be dedicated in July.

The President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Musa Hassan Bility has toured the SKD and was pleased with the completion of the stadium.

With this completion, it is likely that the long awaited West African Football Union (16) Nations Tournament or WAFU Cup could be staged in Liberia in honor of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.