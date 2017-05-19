18 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Obasanjo Worries Over Standoff in Cote d'Ivoire

By Kehinde Akinyemi

Abeokuta — A former Nigerian president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed concern over what he described as "the standoff and wholesome situation in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire.

The West African country is currently facing mass protest by her soldiers over wage and bonus dispute.

But a statement signed by Obasanjo on Tuesday evening, appealed to the soldiers to take peace pact and await government's consideration of their complaints and demands.

According to the former president, "I believe most of us in West Africa, particularly in Nigeria, have been worried and felt concerned about the standoff and unwholesome situation in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, where the disgruntled Ivoirian soldiers broke out of their barracks and embarked on sporadic shootings and threats to civilian lives over a wage and bonus dispute.

"While as a former Comrade of those soldiers, I would wish that they have their required bonuses and enhanced wages but as military men, they must act within the code of good conduct and military discipline.

"I appeal to these disgruntled soldiers to peacefully return to their barracks and await the Ivoirian Government's consideration of their complaints and demands."

