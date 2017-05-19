Liberia: Minister Tokpa Still Eyes VP Post

Despite issues surrounding the Code of Conduct, Internal Affairs Minister Dr. Henrique Flomo Tokpa has again expressed his willingness to ensure that he become a successful vice president of the Republic of Liberia, if given the opportunity to be name as a running mate to Unity Party Standard Bearer Joseph Boakai.

Dr. Tokpa said his willingness to go beyond a call of duty has always kept people especially Liberians across the country to repose more trust and confidence in him, given his wealth of experience in both public and private sectors.

The former Cuttington University President wants Liberians to make wise decisions by given well-meaning people the opportunity to serve in positions of public trust most especially doing this year's presidential and representatives elections.

He spoke to reporter at his private business center, Club Serengeti in Gbarnga, Bong County when a group under the banner of Societal Reform Initiative & Peace Building Network of Liberia gave him a certificate of appreciation in recognition of the many services he rendered the people of Liberian through education and empowerment.

Minister Tokpa, then, appreciated the group for recognizing his own contributions and continued effort in ensuring that the people get the best out of his personal service and humanitarian assistance in both Bong County and the Republic of Liberia.

He also used that opportunity to outline some of his achievements including personal initiatives ranging from youths and women's empowerment, health care initiatives in Bong County, education and other philanthropic developments.

Dr. Tokpa said the honor bestowed on him by the group will serve as a motivational factor for him to do his best. "My personality forces me to give back to society because lots of people gave too when I was still a small boy and still growing up."

Speaking on behalf of the Societal Reform Initiative & Peace Building Network of Liberia, Belmond Jallah said their decision to honor the statesman was based on several factors after a careful observation him over the years.

Mr. Jallah, program director of the network, named among other things, the level of leadership exhibited by him at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, his contributions at the Cuttington University as in Bong County while serving as President of that institution.

The group is at the same time encouraging Liberians in and out of the country to emulate the good example of the Internal Affairs Minister by engaging into meaningful adventures that promote the growth and developments of Liberia.