Cameroon: Afcon U17 - Cadet Lions Prepare for Crucial Encounter

The team is working out strategies ahead of their last group game in Port-Gentil tomorrow.

The last pool games of the ongoing U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon will take place this weekend in the two hosting venues. In Pool 'A' the Cadet Lions of Cameroon will face the Panthers of Gabon tomorrow Saturday May 20, 2017 at the Port-Gentle Stadium while the Black Starlets of Ghana will take on the Silly National of Guinea at the Stade de L'Amitié Sino-Gabonese in Libreville. In Pool 'B' on Sunday 21 May, 2017, cup holders Mali will play against Angola at the Stade de L'Amitié Sino-Gabonese in Libreville while Tanazinia and Niger will play in Port-Gentil. The games will take place at 6:30 p.m. in all the stadiums. Yesterday, Tanzania beat Angola 2-1 to have 4 points. Ahead of the encounter the Cadet Lions have begun training in their hideout in Port-Gentil. The 1-1 draw against the Silly National of Guinea during their second outing on Wednesday May 17, 2017 served as a booster to the players who now have the zeal to continue with their Gabon campaign.

At the Range Hotel in Port-Gentil were they are lodged for the past one week, everything is going on well in the camp of the Cadet Lions. According to the official programme from Cadet Lions' den, the team began with their training sessions yesterday, May 18, 2017 at the Sogara Stadium in Port-Gentil at 3:00 p.m. Earlier, the players and officials had a debriefing on the last match to examine what was lacking and plan for the next match. The team is expected to have another training session today before the match tomorrow. The encounter being a crucial one for the Cadet Lions, Coach Bertin Ebwelle is rethinking his strategy in order to ensure strong attack machinery. In their first game in Pool 'A' Cameroon lost to Ghana 0-4. In the other Pool 'A' games, Guinea beat hosts Gabon 5-1 in the opening game. In their second game Ghana beat Gabon 5-0. In the overall classification, Ghana is topping Pool 'A' with six points followed by Guinea with four points. Cameroon is third with one point and Gabon fourth with zero point. In Pool 'B' Niger, Angola and Mali each have one point while Tanzania have four points. The top four teams in the competition will qualify for the Under 17 FIFA World Cup in India in October which gives the teams an extra incentive to do well.