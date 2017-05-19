Nigeria: Masari Demotes Principal, Head Teacher Over Negligence

Katsina — The principal of the Junior section of the Unity Secondary School, Malumfashi, Malam Nuradeen Abubakar and the Head Teacher of Rimaye Model Primary School, Malam Yakub Ibrahim have been demoted to classroom teachers by Governor Aminu Masari over negligence of duty.

Similarly, the principal of the senior section of the Unity Secondary School Malumfashi, Malam Nasiru Muazu will receive a stern warning for nonchalant attitude.

Masari's Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran, in a statement, said the governor's action was a result of an unscheduled visit to the schools last Sunday.

"The schools, which are undergoing unprecedented rehabilitation, were found to have some of the renovated sections looking very unkempt due to neglect by both teachers and students just as a part of the wall surrounding the Malumfashi Unity Secondary School, which was only recently re-erected, was forcibly broken down to create an illegal entrance. The Rimaye Model Primary School, which was comprehensively renovated, was found to be in disarray as doors and windows hanging ajar," it said.