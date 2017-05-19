18 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Masari Demotes Principal, Head Teacher Over Negligence

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — The principal of the Junior section of the Unity Secondary School, Malumfashi, Malam Nuradeen Abubakar and the Head Teacher of Rimaye Model Primary School, Malam Yakub Ibrahim have been demoted to classroom teachers by Governor Aminu Masari over negligence of duty.

Similarly, the principal of the senior section of the Unity Secondary School Malumfashi, Malam Nasiru Muazu will receive a stern warning for nonchalant attitude.

Masari's Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran, in a statement, said the governor's action was a result of an unscheduled visit to the schools last Sunday.

"The schools, which are undergoing unprecedented rehabilitation, were found to have some of the renovated sections looking very unkempt due to neglect by both teachers and students just as a part of the wall surrounding the Malumfashi Unity Secondary School, which was only recently re-erected, was forcibly broken down to create an illegal entrance. The Rimaye Model Primary School, which was comprehensively renovated, was found to be in disarray as doors and windows hanging ajar," it said.

Nigeria

World Bank Faults FG's Optimism On Economic Recovery

The World Bank yesterday faulted the federal government's optimism about the nation's recovery from economic recession,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.