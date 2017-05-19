South Africa: What's the Urgency? Revival of Decade-Old Proposal On Human Rights Bodies Raises Questions

analysis

Exactly a decade ago, a committee led by the late Kader Asmal suggested to Parliament that consideration should be given to collapsing a number of Chapter 9 institutions - including the Commission for Gender Equality and the SA Human Rights Commission - into one single human rights body. This week, the proposal has suddenly been resurrected - and the public has been given exactly seven days to give input into a highly complex topic. Where's the fire? By REBECCA DAVIS.

It has been such a long time since the release of the so-called Asmal Report that two of the 10-member committee which produced it are now dead - Kader Asmal himself, and the DA's Dene Smuts. Of the rest, not one is still an MP.

All of them might be taken aback to learn that their work has suddenly become the flavour of the month once more in Parliament.

A notification sent out this week invites the public to make submissions to Parliament on one of the 10-year-old recommendations of Asmal's committee: that five completely separate institutions be collapsed into a single human rights body.

The institutions affected would be the National Youth Development Agency, the Commission for the Promotion...