19 May 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Community Work Programme Helping to Alleviate Poverty

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — Government says the Community Work Programme (CWP) continues to make a contribution to it's efforts to eradicate poverty and promote community development.

Debating the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs 2017 Budget Vote in the National Assembly on Thursday, the department's Deputy Minister responsible for Provincial and Local Government, Andries Nel, on Thursday said as of March 2017, there were 243 162 people participating in the CWP.

"This exceeds the annual target of 234 823 participants. We intend to create an additional 32 135 work opportunities in the following year. Our target for the 2017/18 financial year is 258 400 CWP participants.

"We are concerned that the existing MTEF [Medium Term Expenditure Framework] budget projections will make it very difficult to meet the target of one million work opportunities. We have shared this concern with the Portfolio Committee," Deputy Minister Nel said.

He said the department is continually working to strengthen the project management capacity of the CWP at provincial and district level.

CWP is a community driven government programme based in the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (DCoG).

South Africa

Land Audits to Determine Who Owns South Africa

Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti says there is a need to conduct a land audit in terms of race,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.