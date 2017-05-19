South Africa: Community Work Programme Helping to Alleviate Poverty

Pretoria — Government says the Community Work Programme (CWP) continues to make a contribution to it's efforts to eradicate poverty and promote community development.

Debating the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs 2017 Budget Vote in the National Assembly on Thursday, the department's Deputy Minister responsible for Provincial and Local Government, Andries Nel, on Thursday said as of March 2017, there were 243 162 people participating in the CWP.

"This exceeds the annual target of 234 823 participants. We intend to create an additional 32 135 work opportunities in the following year. Our target for the 2017/18 financial year is 258 400 CWP participants.

"We are concerned that the existing MTEF [Medium Term Expenditure Framework] budget projections will make it very difficult to meet the target of one million work opportunities. We have shared this concern with the Portfolio Committee," Deputy Minister Nel said.

He said the department is continually working to strengthen the project management capacity of the CWP at provincial and district level.

CWP is a community driven government programme based in the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (DCoG).