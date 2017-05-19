18 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: House of Cards - Mbalula 2 - Ntlemeza 0 As Court Strikes the Bern's Application

Embattled former Hawks commander Mthandazo Ntlemeza lost another court battle on Thursday when North Gauteng High Court Judge Segopotje Mphahlele struck his application to interdict Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula from preventing his return to the top job. Ntlemeza was also ordered to pay costs in the matter. The law has breathed hotly down the former Hawk's head's neck ever since his illegal appointment by former Minister of Police Nathi Nhleko in 2015. The Bern, it seems has outlived his usefulness. By MARIANNE THAMM.

Mthandazo Ntlemeza will have to wait two more weeks to learn what the final chapter will be in his controversial over-35-year career as a policeman when the Supreme Court of appeal hears his application on June 2 challenging the rulings of three courts that his appointment by former Minister of Police Nathi Nhleko was irrational and illegal.

For now, Ntlemeza will continue to earn his R1.6-million annual salary although he might be spending a sizeable chunk of it on legal fees should he be ordered, as he was on Thursday, to pay costs. Ntlemeza, who will turn 61 on November 12, was appointed in 2015 on a seven-year contract to the most powerful law enforcement position...

