19 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Suspected Robber Killed By Mob

A man who allegedly robbed a woman was killed by a mob in Verulam, north of Durban on Friday, authorities said.

"A suspect that robbed a woman was murdered after he was apprehended by witnesses to the incident on Republic Street in Verulam this morning," Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said.

According to Balram, the body of the man was found lying next to a vehicle at the cul-de-sac on the road.

"It was established that the deceased had robbed a woman of her valuables as she left her place of work. Members of the public who witnessed the robbery pursued the suspect and apprehended him. The crowd then began assaulting the man before leaving him for dead on the roadside."

Balram said the man was believed to be behind several robberies that occurred in the area recently.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said authorities were investigating a case of murder.

"The body of a 30-year-old man was found with assault wounds on Republic Street. He was declared dead at the scene. The deceased has not yet been identified and is still unknown. No arrests made, investigations are continuing."

Source: News24

