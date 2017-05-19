South Africa: Party Funding - Follow the Power

analysis

On Thursday the ANC's Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Jackson Mthembu, announced plans to form an ad hoc committee to tackle the issue of political party funding. He says that his party wants to create a system where there is the transparent funding of parties, and where everyone knows who private donors actually are. To bolster his case, Mthembu has also quoted at length from ANC conference resolutions. But there are many questions to ask here: why is this happening now, what is the real aim, and then the most interesting question of all - could the ANC actually survive as a ruling party, or political entity at all, if all of its funding were to become transparent? By STEPHEN GROOTES.

In many democracies political party funding is about as contentious an issue as nuclear power. It's the kind of thing that has recently troubled the US Supreme Court (which decided that money is the free speech), Tony Blair's government was distracted by funding scandal after funding scandal, and links between gangsters and politicians have brought down governments in other places, such as Italy. To fix this problem in a sustainable way would be one of the holy grails...