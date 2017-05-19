19 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Authorities 'Rely Heavily' On Info From Illegal Miners After Gas Explosion

Tagged:

Related Topics

Authorities say they have relied heavily on the information from illegal miners at Harmony Gold's Eland mine in Welkom, Free State, after a gas explosion on Thursday last week.

Major General Lerato Molale said on Friday that the search was still continuing.

"There are rumours that there are still more bodies trapped underground. We rely heavily on information from illegal miners that carried the bodies away after the gas explosion last week."

"This is an unused mine and it is very dangerous," Molale said.

On Thursday, the bodies of four more illegal miners were recovered.

The miners had forced their way into the St Helena shaft before the explosion. Eleven bodies were retrieved on Monday, 13 on Tuesday, and one on Wednesday.

This brings the total to 29 bodies.

"The rescue team travelled a distance of about 20km to 25km from the St Helena shaft to the Eland shaft to get the bodies out of the mine," said Molale.

The bodies had already started to decompose. Some had name tags attached.

The miners, aged between 30 and 35, were believed to be from Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Lesotho.

Source: News24

South Africa

Land Audits to Determine Who Owns South Africa

Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti says there is a need to conduct a land audit in terms of race,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.