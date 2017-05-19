Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka's team principal Doug Ryder is having a week to remember, his latest reward coming at Thursday night's 2017 Discovery Sport Industry Awards.

His African cycling team celebrated stage wins in both the Giro d'Italia and and Tour of Norway events and at Thursday night's awards, Ryder was named Sport Industry Personality of the Year presented by Nielsen Sports for his outstanding work with Ryder Cycling - Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka.

The awards were held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Hosted by Lunga Shabalala, the event attracted sportsmen and women, celebrities, government officials, and other sport industry professionals in celebrating those redefining success, and #BreakingGold in the sport industry.

Celebrities at the event included Mark Fish, Enhle Mbali, Minnie Dlamini, Tshepo Mokoena, Joanne Reynekke and Fezile Makhanya.

Following an illustrious career in golf, accumulating over nine major championships, and at the age of 29 becoming the third golfer in history to win the Career Grand Slam, Gary Player was awarded Sportsperson's Lifetime Contribution Award to Community and Development presented by Deloitte.

His efforts through the Player Foundation that circles the globe bringing aid to underprivileged children and impoverished communities, as well as his contribution towards the development of the sport of golf, earned him this accolade.

In a category that saw esteemed sport industry leaders nominated, Haroon Lorgat from Cricket South Africa was awarded the Leadership in Sport Business presented by Discovery. This recognition at the Awards ceremony followed his leadership, and contribution to cricket both locally and internationally at cricket's highest body.

New Balance had a good night after the brand won both Campaign of the Year presented by Vodacom for its Feel the Fire campaign, and Brand of the Year presented by Tsogo Sun.

Levergy was named Agency of the Year presented by Gallo Images.

The Participation Event of the Year presented by SuperSport was awarded to Parkrun South Africa, whilst the Creative Activation of the Year, presented by WorldWide Sports went to Audi Bowling Lab.

More information on the awards is available here.

'What I love about sport is that it has a remarkable way of bringing people together,' says Dinesh Govender, chief marketing officer of Discovery. 'It promotes working together under a common goal, overcoming obstacles and finding new ways to succeed. To be able to celebrate these magical sporting moments requires an industry of innovative, dedicated and purpose-driven people. Congratulations to the industry winners for representing South Africa in #BreakingGold.'

Sgwili Gumede, chairman of the Sport Industry Group added: 'Congratulations to the winners. The work showcased tonight was amazing. It truly represented #BreakingGold.

'Thank you to the judges, partners, sponsors and suppliers for their contribution towards making tonight a success.'

Full List of Winners

Participation Event of the Year: Parkrun South Africa

Best New Sponsorship: New Balance - Proteas

Best African Sponsorship: SportPesa Super8 League

Best Use of PR: New Balance Feel the Fire

Sport Industry Personality of the Year: Douglas Ryder

Creative Activation of the Year: Audi Bowling Lab

Cutting Edge Sport: Absa Cape Epic

Best use of Social Media: SuperSport Euro 2016

Best Sponsorship of a team or Individual: BrightRock associate sponsorship of Western Province Rugby

Brand of the Year: New Balance

Commercial of the Year: Cricket South Africa - Fireball

Development Programme of the Year: Royal Bafokeng Jr. NBA Programme

Best Sponsorship of an Event or Competition: New Balance Made for Comrades

Best Live Experience: SA Rugby HSBC Cape Town Sevens 2016

Digital Platform of the Year: SuperSport

Pan-African Campaign of the Year: SportPesa Made of Winners

Agency of the Year: Levergy

Leadership in Sport Business: Haroon Lorgat

Campaign of the Year: New Balance Feel the Fire

Sportsperson's Lifetime Contribution Award to Community and Development: Gary Player