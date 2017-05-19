17 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Radical Economic Transformation - a Progressive Structural Change in the Fundamental Features of SA's Political Economy

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

There is general consensus among all economic commentators and stakeholders that the South African economy is in dire need of a major overhaul. South Africa remains locked in a low-growth, path-dependent economic trajectory that is currently deepening social inequality and highly concentrated ownership patterns. There can be no denying that the economy needs to be radically transformed, which requires us to think afresh on the roles of institutions in economic governance and resource allocation. By MCEBISI JONAS.

While I think most of us could agree that institutions are critical for economic prosperity, at the same time I think we should be sceptical of "grand theories" and general perspectives on this subject. Ruchir Sharma (2016) in his book Rise and Fall of Nations: Forces of Change in the Post-Crisis World makes the important point that institutions themselves reflect the economic structure of the country.

Where wealth is created primarily through innovation and productivity gains, societies tend to have strong and enduring institutions.

Where wealth is created primarily through rent-seeking, institutions will always be under threat.

This presents something of "a chicken and the egg" paradox - inclusive institutions are required to restructure an economy towards more shared and sustained prosperity, but...

South Africa

Is Protest the Only Way to Achieve Change?

Violent protests in Eldorado Park, Ennerdale and surrounding areas in the south of Johannesburg and in Coligny in North… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.