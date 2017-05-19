Amajita forward Keletso Makgalwa is both anxious and excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star played a huge role in helping his club Mamelodi Sundowns win the 2017 MultiChoice Diski Challenge and he's now in South Korea with the national U20 men's side, preparing for the upcoming FIFA U20 World Cup.

He says being with Amajita at the World Cup is a dream come true.

'Like many other players currently in the squad, it's a dream come true for me to represent my country. The World Cup is the biggest platform for any player to show off his talent and market themselves to the world. I'm very excited, but also very anxious. As a striker there's a lot of pressure on us, but I believe there are very good players around me and we have a good understanding among us,' said Makgalwa.

'Playing with the likes of (Luther) Singh, (Sibongakonke) Mbatha, (Masilake) Phohlongo, (Liam) Jordan and (Kobamelo) Kodisang is pure motivation on its own. I think they know how to bring out the best in me.'

Makgalwa believes that his generation of footballers is very fortunate - adding that as football becomes more modern, more international opportunities are to them.

'The new generation of footballers is at an advantage - we are able to track our daily progress at training, we are able to analyse the opposition, we can research strategies of improving ourselves as players, but most importantly, we have access to our senior players, the very ones who have walked the journey we are embarking on,' added Makgalwa.

'As a striker I look up to Argentinean striker Sergio Aguero (Manchester City - England). He inspires me to become a better player, even with my small physique. I hope I get a chance to play and contribute to Amajita's success at this tournament. We are working hard to be ready for the World Cup so we can better what the "class of 2009" did. They got to the round of 16, which is remarkable.'

Amajita are left with two days before their opening match of the 21st Edition of the FIFA U20 World Cup. They face the Samurai Blue of Japan on Sunday at the Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Korea Republic. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am SA time.

The other match in Group D will see Italy take on Uruguay at 1pm SA time.