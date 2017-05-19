South Africa: Unburdening, Uncapturing - Sacc and SACP Take Leadership While ANC Dithers

analysis

With 36 member churches and organisations representing millions of Christians, the SA Council of Churches (SACC) is arguably the biggest organised formation in the country. A pastoral letter to be issued across congregations reflecting on state capture and the report of their Unburdening Panel could have massive political consequences. The ANC had the opportunity to "unburden" itself of state capture and did not. So for the first time since the height of apartheid, the church is intervening to take on "a government that has lost its moral legitimacy". The SACP, meanwhile, is convening "progressive forces" in the country for a national imbizo that could set the agenda for the big political conferences coming up. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

You know you are dealing with a completely bizarre situation in this country when bishops and priests are sifting through evidence of state capture while the (now former) head of the Hawks, Mthandazo Berning Ntlemeza, prays at a church service to get his job back. Such is the abnormality of South Africa that Ntlemeza's predecessor Anwa Dramat was among those gathered at the iconic Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto to hear the evidence that was presented by the SACC when he should...