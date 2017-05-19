South Africa: Q&A - Exploring South Africa's Proposed Nuclear New-Build

analysis

In an exclusive interview, CHRIS YELLAND, investigative editor at EE Publishers, posed a number of questions to Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa (NECSA) CEO Phumzile Tshelane and Chairman Dr Kelvin Kemm, to explore issues surrounding the science, engineering and law aspects of nuclear fuel production and the proposed nuclear new-build in South Africa.

This interview was first published by EE Publishers.

Did the recent judgment in respect of the nuclear procurement process in South Africa come as a surprise to NECSA, Eskom and the nuclear industry, and what are the next steps? An appeal, or starting the process again with a clean slate, or what?

Dr Kelvin Kemm: The nuclear industry in South Africa has always been known for doing things precisely right. In fact, we have the reputation at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of being about the best country in the world, or equal to the best, for all the procedures and protocols that we abide by. That is our culture. So yes, it did come as a surprise. However, the judgment has been largely misinterpreted, because it was not an attack on nuclear technology as such - it raised a problem with procedure, and we...