17 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Silence, Interrupted - Ngoako Ramatlhodi Has a Story to Tell

analysis By Stephen Grootes

On Tuesday EWN started to run stories produced by the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism quoting the former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi, who appears to have provided the missing piece of the puzzle that was set out by the former Public Protector's State of Capture Report. Which means it must now surely be agreed by everyone: Ramatlhodi was fired so that Mosebenzi Zwane could put pressure on Glencore because the Guptas wanted their coal mine, and at a good discount. They really, really wanted it, and in South Africa these days what the Guptas want, the Guptas get. As a result, their well-placed drones are literally selling the country out from under our feet.

Ramatlhodi's story is a relatively simple one. In 2015 Ngubane and Molefe met with him, and demanded that he cancel the mining licences that allowed Glencore to operate in this country. All of them. And to keep them cancelled until Glencore gave up the Optimum Coal Mine. (It can be told in a much more complicated way, but that's the bare bones of it.) The Optimum Coal Mine supplies Eskom with coal for its Hendrina Power Station. At the time, in 2015, the country was...

