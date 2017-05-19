South Africa: National Youth Development Agency Expresses Shock and Dismay On Killing of Young Women and Children

press release

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) expresses its shock and dismay on the sustained killing of young women and children. Synonymous to the passing away of Karabo Mokoena, Lerato Moloi, the young Nombuyiselo Nombewu from Jourbeton, Klerksdorp; Bongeka Phungula and Popi Qwabe is the fact that their bodies were found burnt and dumped in the bushes; the latter raped and shot dead.

According to NYDA Chairperson, Mr Sifiso Mtsweni "The NYDA will continue to put the elimination and prevention of all forms of discrimination and violence against women and children and respect for the rule of law at the centre of its activities. We call on society to heed governments' efforts to put an end to these brutal killings."

We urge all South Africans to utilise all available platforms such as the 24-Hour Gender Based Violence Command Centre hotline run by the Department of Social D

evelopment, to report attacks, including those by family members or partners. The toll-free number is 0800 428 428.

"The recent killing of 3-year-old baby Coutney Pieters of Cape Town Elsiesriver, and many other unknown and unreported cases can never go unchallenged. It is deplorable that women and children feel unsafe in a democratic society. We will join forces with SAPS in encouraging the youth to rid our communities of crime and rape. Communities must unite to ensure the safety of our women and children. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased" added Mtsweni

Issued by: National Youth Development Agency