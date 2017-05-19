After it emerged on Friday that ousted Hawks head Mthandazo Berning Ntlemeza's daughter threatened to kill a police officer who was a complainant in a case against her father, she sent another threatening message.

This time Anele Ntlemeza sent a text message to forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan.

News24 reported earlier that she insulted Police Minister Fikile Mbalula during the call on Thursday. She accused the officer of being an informant for Mbalula and said "they didn't give a fuck" about the minister.

News24 has established that Anele is a police officer. Her LinkedIn profile names her as a cluster co-ordinator for crime intelligence in Polokwane.

The phone call was made soon after Ntlemeza lost an application in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, in which he attempted to interdict Mbalula from removing him as Hawks head. The application was struck off the roll.

The phone calls were all recorded.

Death threats

The officer, Captain Boitumelo Ramahlaha, has previously opened cases against Ntlemeza for corruption and defeating the ends of justice after he alleged a docket against a Limpopo police officer mysteriously went missing.

The officer was allegedly romantically linked to Ntlemeza's other daughter, Amanda. Ntlemeza denied all the allegations against him.

In the calls, she said she wanted to kill Ramahlaha and that the Ntlemezas were looking for him.

Ramahlaha opened a case of intimidation and conspiracy to murder. He asked O'Sullivan to help him with the threats. The forensic investigator contacted Anele and asked her to stop calling and threatening Ramahlaha.

Anele messaged O'Sullivan on Friday, after the media reported on the matter: "hahaha. Like I give a fuck. Oops maybe you need one. U look like u could use some. Let's see who goes to jail first, u or me." (sic)

She then said that at least her message hit home. "U think u the only one who cam dish out threats u foolish kwerekwere. Now tell your client that he must harass my family again, he wil never see light of day." (sic)

Anele called O'Sullivan an old hag and said he would be deported from SA. She hoped he would be executed when he arrived back in his home country.

Attack on daughters

Shockingly, at the same time the country is reeling from the rape and murder of women and young children, Anele referenced O'Sullivan's daughters: "Now go fuck them. Im sure your whole family is some freak show."

She then said he must fuck Ramahlaha and that he should pay him well "last time I head he was jobless. Lol".

The youngest of O'Sullivan's daughters is 9 years old.

Ramahlaha was suspended a few months after he opened dockets against Ntlemeza.

O'Sullivan said this was allegedly because a story had appeared in the media on the dockets being opened and that the police had accused Ramahlaha of leaking it. O'Sullivan said he was the source.

"I am guilty as charged for exposing these corrupt cops to the media. I fully admit I leaked the story on Ramahlaha opening a docket on Ntlemeza to the media," he said.

He said he did this because shortly after he opened the Ramahlaha dockets with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) in 2015, its head Robert McBride was suspended.

"I realised IPID had been neutralised and the only way this issue could be dealt with was in the media," O'Sullivan said.

In an affidavit in 2016, McBride indicated he could not rule out a link between the cases O'Sullivan had opened with IPID, the IPID's investigations, his suspension, and the criminal charges brought against him and against O'Sullivan.

Source: News24