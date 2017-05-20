20 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyan Police Rescue Six Iranians Stranded At Sea for Three Months

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Kenya Maritime Police on Friday rescued six Iranian nationals who had been stranded in the Indian Ocean for three months.

In a statement, National Police Service Spokesman George Kinoti said that the fishermen who were on board a fishing vessel were all safe.

"The National Police Service Maritime Unit on their routine border patrol within the Indian Ocean saw six Iranian nationals who had been stranded at the sea for about three months," Kinoti said.

"They were established to be a crew of a fishing boat christened MV, Al Muhamadu from the Port of Chabahar in Iran."

