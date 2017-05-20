20 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Chaos in Isiolo Ahead of Uhuru's Rally

By Vivian Jebet

Chaos erupted at Isiolo Stadium Saturday after supporters of three Isiolo gubernatorial aspirants hurled stones at each other ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta's political rally.

The President who landed landed in the county shortly after noon is expected to make his way to the stadium which is the venue of the rally.

Supporters of Isiolo Governor Godana Doyo (Party for Development and Reforms - PDR), Senator Mohammer Kuti (Independent) and Mr Abdul Bahari (Jubilee) further engaged in a war words at each other.

Police officers had a rough time restoring order.

More follows...

