20 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Off Again... and This Time It's Mexico

Tagged:

Related Topics

Seems incredible but it's true: President Robert Mugabe is on another foreign trip, this time to Mexico, state media is reporting.

The 93-year-old president is attending - wait for it - the United Nations World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Cancun, according to the official Herald newspaper.

He left on Friday night, less than a week after he returned from a trip to see his doctors in Singapore.

The Herald, which is resolutely pro-Mugabe, tried to put a positive gloss on the story, saying the Zimbabwe president was attending this summit "on the back of launching successful implementation of the Specialised Maize Production and Import Substitution Programme or Command Agriculture".

Zimbabwe is reported to be expecting a bumper harvest this year, though that may partly be to do with better rainfall.

Those who aren't fans of Mugabe and his frequent forex-gobbling travels were scathing of this trip, which could see the president staying out of Zimbabwe for up to a week.

"How can we have a non-resident President when national issues require a hands-on leader?" asked @xandatoto on Twitter. Zimbabwe is in the grips of cash shortages and widespread unemployment, while floods in February wreaked havoc across vast swathes of the south of the country.

"But the disaster is here at home. He can't walk up two steps. What on earth can he contribute to that discussion?" said one Herald reader in the online comments section.

Said another: "Another sleep-away for uncle Bob."

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Hospitals Introduce Sign Language

Some hospitals are introducing sign language to help deaf patients. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.