20 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dlamini-Zuma Skips Limpopo Event Due to 'Family Issue'

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma supporters in Limpopo plan to invite her back to the province after she didn't show up for an event on Saturday at the Lebowakgomo Civic Centre.

Dlamini-Zuma was scheduled to address members of the ANC Youth League and other backers of her campaign to become ANC president on Saturday but cancelled due to a "family commitment".

A faction of the ANCYL had invited Dlamini-Zuma and bused their members from all districts to Lebowakgomo.

The event was scheduled for 12:00 but organisers received word that the former African Union chairperson would not be able address the young cadres forum.

Attendees waited for hours for her to show up.

ANCYL provincial spokesperson Matome Moremi told reporters that they would be inviting Dlamini-Zuma again, on a date yet to be confirmed.

"We have invited Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. She could not make it because of family bereavement but she will come to the province through the invitation of ANC Youth League," said Moremi.

The league and others structures in the province are seen as divided, especially since Cosatu and the SACP have thrown their support behind Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign.

The ANCYL in the province and ANC provincial secretary Knocks Seabi and his deputy Makoma Makhurupetje are seen as backing Dlamini-Zuma.

Source: News24

South Africa

