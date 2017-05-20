20 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Shock As Body of Girl, 5, Found With Private Parts, Tongue Missing

Tagged:

Related Topics

The body of a 5-year-old girl who went missing in April in Kasibo village under chief Hwange, Zimbabwe, was reportedly found with her private parts and tongue missing.

According to the Chronicle newspaper, the body of Shylet Mudenga was found last week in a stream about 20km from her home.

The body had not yet decomposed, an indication she could have been killed just a few days before her body was discovered by a passerby, who was crossing the stream.

Villagers said they suspected that the young girl was kidnapped and sexually abused for a number of days before being killed and dumped at the stream.

The incident had left villagers shocked and shaken.

This was not the first time that a child's body was found without private parts.

A 4-year-old girl was found dead without her lips, liver and other body parts in what was suspected to be ritual murder killing in 2015.

Princess Mpofu's disappearance sparked panic among villagers in the Kombo area of Insiza district, who immediately mobilised each other and searched for the child.

They later found her mutilated in a pond.

The incident reportedly struck fear among the villagers who claimed that the young girl was killed for ritual purposes.

Source: News24

South Africa

Parliament Concerned About Slow Pace of Land Reform

From across the political spectrum, the slow pace of land reform was lamented. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.