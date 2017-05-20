20 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Authority Set to Augment Museum's Heritage Collection Capacity

By Tewodros Kassa

While marking the 15th international museum's day with various program, Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritages (ARCCH) Thursday announced it has finalized preparations to increase the Ethiopian National Museum heritage collection capacity

Authority Cultural Heritages Inventory, Inspection and Standardization Directorate Director Ephrem Amara noted that the Ethiopian National Museum needs to increase its collection to archive the manifestations of over 80 nation, nationalities and peoples and its capacity to store heritage items is also below the present demand.

Explaining the importance of Marking international museum's day ,he said the day would play pivotal role in creating awareness towards the conservation of tangible and intangible heritages.

" Museums are crucial for researchers in carrying out concrete studies regarding an identity of a given country, a due attention must be given to museum development," he said.

According to Ephrem, every fellow citizen is responsible for collecting and archiving heritages.

Presenting a paper entitled 'Museums and Contested Histories: Saying the Unspeakable in Museums' Addis Ababa University Instructor Dr. Temesgen Burka on the occasion said that museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.

Museum's collection should be culture focused and reflect the every affairs of the society, he added.

"The national and other museums of the nation are expected to showcase the diversified socio-economic, cultural and historical phenomena of the country."

According to him, a well organized museum could have a great contribution to the development of the tourism industry.

International Museum day is annually marked on May 18. The day was marked for the 40th time at the international level and observed for the 15th at national level through a panel discussion and visiting the national museum's collection.

