South Africa: Warrant Officer Goes the Extra Mile to Ensure the Arrest of 17 Suspects

press release

On Friday, 19 May 2017, members of the Ekurhuleni Central Tactical Team responded to information which led to the arrest of 17 suspects at the Kwa-Thema dumping site, and recovery of two firearms and ammunition. Also found on one of the suspects, was an AK47 and 41mm rounds.

The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange has commended the diligent work by the members. "What is even more heart warming is the fact that Warrant Officer Barry Kruger, stationed at the Flying Squad, went the extra mile making use of his private vehicle when he had no access to a state vehicle at the time. Such commitment by police officers will take us a long way in our strife to bring down the levels of crime in the Province," said De Lange.

The 17 suspects are detained at Springs after also being linked to an armed robbery case. They will appear in court in due course.