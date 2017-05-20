Uganda: Four Die in Kyegegwa Car Crash

Four people have been killed in a road accident along the Kampala-Fort Portal road.

The four have been identified as Rogers Basiima, David Sande, Ali Swahaba and another unidentified person are all residents of Kyenjojo town council.

The accident occurred today at about 9:00am at Mukonomura in Butunduzi town council, Kyegegwa District.

Lydia Tumushabe, the Rwenzori Region Police Spokesperson said the deceased were traveling from Kyenjojo to Kampala in a taxi registration number UAY 774F.

According to Ms Tumushabe, the taxi knocked a Fuso Truck, which was being repaired on the side of the road.

Ms Tumushabe said the driver of the taxi escaped unhurt and he is on the run. She added that the accident was a result of reckless driving and over speeding.