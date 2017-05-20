South Africa: Acts of Vigilantism Condemned

press release

The police strongly condemn the conduct of community members who are taking the law into their own hands.

In the Sekgosese policing area in the Mankweng Cluster, two suspects aged 39 and 48 were arrested yesterday for arson and public violence after the community of Vaalwater 2 Village went on a rampage and torched two thatched houses and a six-roomed house belonging to an old man, aged 67. Allegedly, members of the community suspected him to be responsible for the murder of his friend (67), whose body was discovered in the nearby dam earlier during this week. The body was tied and had open wounds.

The wife (67) of the so-called suspect was at home when a group of people arrived, singing and chanting at her gate. They then broke the gate and asked the whereabouts of the complaint's husband who wasn't at home at the time and they ultimately started torching the houses. The complaint however managed to escape unhurt.

The arrested suspects will appear before the Sekgosese Magistrate court soon and more arrests are still expected as manhunt is continuing.

Police investigations are still continuing.

Meanwhile in the Mutale Policing area outside Thohoyandou, angry community members of Tshibvumo , Tshamulingwi and the neighbouring Villages recently burnt down the house of Ms Dovhani Munyai. She is suspected of having knowledge behind the whereabouts of a 26 years ( Muzila Shumami) who went missing on 21 March 2017 at Tahibvumo village.

Members of the community attempted to burn her house. Due to the swift reaction by the Saps Public Order Police, they were unsuccessful and the Police then took her and her two siblings away for safety.

Last night, the same community members torched her house and in the early hours of today, they also torched the local supermarket accusing the owner for also being involved in this matter.

The suspects are still unknown and there is no arrest. Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information on these incidents may contact Lieutenant Colonel William Ramokhubedu at 082 499 8389, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.