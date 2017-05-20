South Africa: Courtney Pieters' Body Leaves for Belhar Cemetery

The body of 3-year-old Courtney Pieters has left for the Belhar Cemetry in Cape Town.

The Adriaanse Hall was packed to capacity.

Packed auditorium as many come to pay their last respects to #CourtneyPieters pic.twitter.com/ZAA2zBCzsV -- Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) May 20, 2017

The toddler's body was found in a shallow grave next to unused railroad tracks in Epping, Industria, a week ago.

Minister for Community Safety in the Western Cape Dan Plato was also in attendance. Dan Plato says community must come together #CourtneyPieters @DailyVoiceSA @IOL pic.twitter.com/hQBsHgi1j5-- Saafia February (@saafia_saafiaf) May 20, 2017 Children line up with roses at the cemetry awaiting her coffin.A flowered red carpet and human chain awaits #CourtneyPieters @DailyVoiceSA @IOL pic.twitter.com/fWZ1wKPo2T-- Saafia February (@saafia_saafiaf) May 20, 2017 During a memorial service for Courtney on Thursday, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said the man accused of killing Courtney should die in jail. "He is defended by the law and the child is burned. And we know nothing will bring Courtney back," Mbalula said.

A 40-year-old man, Mortimer Sauders, has appeared in court on charges of raping and killing her.

Hope Thompson (10) and Lee-Roy Kasne (8) from Elsies River tell @WeekendArgus they are saddened by the death of #CourtneyPieters @IOL pic.twitter.com/25giVBIy3H -- RobinAdamsTV (@RobinAdamsSport) May 20, 2017

Source: News24