Lesotho PM Mosisili Must Sign Election Pledge, Churches Demand

The Christian Council of Lesotho has reportedly demanded that Prime Minister Pakalithi Mosisili and his deputy Mothetjoa Metsing sign a pledge to accept the outcome of the upcoming general election.

The mountain kingdom was set to go to the polls on June 3, nearly three months after Mosisili lost a confidence vote in parliament.

Mosisili of the Democratic Congress (DC) party had headed a coalition government since a snap election in 2015 that was called in an effort to end the country's prolonged power struggles.

According to SABC, at least 14 out of 30 registered political parties had already signed the pledge.

The pledge was brokered by churches in Lesotho and supported by the United Nations.

Bishop Mallane Taaso of the Anglican Church was quoted as saying that the pledge was aimed at ensuring post-election stability in the land locked African country.

"Look how good it is when brothers and sisters live in unity," Taaso was cited as saying.

