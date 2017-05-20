South Africa: Polokwane SAPS Seek Missing Elderly Man

The Police in Polokwane have launched a search operation for missing Malesela Samuel Tefu (80) who is staying at Sebayeng Township (Solomondale) outside Polokwane. It is alleged that the victim was last seen in the City of Polokwane on the 3 April 2017 with his wife to go and collect his social grant money.
He was wearing a brown jacket, blue long sleeve shirt, black shoes and a black cap.
Police investigations are still continuing.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this victim may contact the nearest Police Station or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the crime line sms 32211.