South Africa: Back to Basics Operations Yield Positive Results

press release

The Back-to-Basics campaign aimed at integrating and coordinating efforts in curbing crime is most certainly yielding the desired results. The zest, energy and synergy by members of the Mount Road Operation Command Centre (COCC) and PE specialized units, could be seen in the positive arrests and confiscations effected in the Mount Road Cluster for the last 24 hours.

A total of 20 arrests for serious crimes were effected on drug related cases, drunken driving and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Five firearms were seized and 6 arrests effected.

On 18 May 2017, Walmer SAPS conducted high density patrols as well as foot patrols where concentration was focussed in the hotspot areas. Shopping malls and ATMs were visited in an effort to curb theft out of and from vehicles and ATM fraud. Members engaged in positive interaction with shoppers and the car guards at the various shopping centres.