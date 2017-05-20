20 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Couple's Bodies Recovered in Port St Johns

On Friday, 19 May 2017, a recovery team consisting of K9 Search and Rescue, SAAF and EMS was formed to assist in the recovery of two victims whose vehicle fell down the mountain at the Port St Johns Airstrip.

Both victims and their vehicle were reported missing during the weekend.

The operation commenced at 11:00 with the helicopter hoisting the team together with extraction equipment into dense vegetation.

After negotiating a difficult terrain further by foot the team managed to find the mangled vehicle with the victims still inside.

Members then recovered and bagged the bodies under extreme difficulties and moved them a further 20m up the slope to bring them at a place where the chopper hoists could reach them.

Excellent flying and hoisting from the SAAF crew made it possible to bring the victims and the team back safely to the ground.

The victims were identified by family members on the scene.

