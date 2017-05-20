Kenya: I Will Continue Investing in Projects That Leave No Part of the Country Behind, President Says

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he is a leader of all Kenyans, 45 million-strong, and he will continue investing in projects that leave no part of the country behind.

President Kenyatta emphasized that he is determined to ensure that Kenyans have equal access to opportunities that will lift their lives.

"The projects we are implementing - ranging from infrastructure, provision of electricity and modern medical equipment to free maternity and paying exams fees for candidates in primary and secondary schools - are all aimed at ensuring that there is equity and no part of the country lags behind in development," President Kenyatta said.

The President was addressing a highly-charged public rally in Isiolo town where all political parties in the County declared their support to him even as they compete among themselves for various elective posts in the August polls.

The President once again castigated the opposition for issuing threats to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, saying Kenya is a country that cannot be intimidated.

He said it is unfortunate the opposition continues to intimidate Kenyans by issuing unnecessary threats as concerns the electoral process.

"All citizens have a right to elect leaders of their choice and they should not be coerced to do so," said President Kenyatta said as he pitched for his re-election.

President Kenyatta urged local leaders to conduct peaceful campaigns, saying peace was key to progress.

The President, at the same time, asked principals and heads of public schools in Isiolo and other drought-stricken areas not to send students home for lack of school fees.

He assured that the Government would enhance provision of relief food under the food for fees program to cater for the fees of needy students in arid and semi-arid counties.

As the month of Ramadhan approaches, President Kenyatta assured that the waive duty on dates will remain in place to facilitate the Kenya Muslim community in fulfilling their religious obligations.

The rally was attended by Isiolo leaders including Governor Godana Doyo, who is defending his seat on the Jubilee-friendly Party of Development Reforms, and Senator Mohamed Kuti among others.

Earlier on arrival, President Kenyatta chaired a leaders' meeting where the county's development agenda was discussed.