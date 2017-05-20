South Africa: Men to March Against Women Abuse in Pretoria

Thousand of men and civil society groups are expected to march against women abuse in Pretoria on Saturday morning, after a spate of rapes and murders in various parts of the country.

The march, "Not in my name", will start at 11:00 at Church Square and proceed to the Union Buildings.

One of the march organisers, Siyabulela Jentile, said they are expecting a few thousand to attend the march.

"We call on all men to stop killing and burning women beyond recognition. Men need to come out today [Saturday] and speak against gender based violence," Jentile said.

Jentile said there were a few people gathering at Church Square.

