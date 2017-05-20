20 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Uganda's President Museveni Takes Over EAC Chairmanship

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has officially handed over the leadership of the East African Community (EAC) to Mr Yoweri Museveni, president of Uganda, during the 18th EAC-Heads of state meeting in Dar es Salaam.

Dr Magufuli asked the new EAC Chairman, Mr Museveni, to steer the community by maintain the cost-cutting measures. "During my chairmanship, the EAC saved USD3million through cost cutting. I hope the coming chairman will continue with the same," said Dr Magufuli.

Further, Magufuli urged Museveni to make every endeavor to finish some of the thorny trade deals that the EAC was still negotiating with other countries.

"I failed to find a solution for EAC EU trade deal but I am optimistic President Museveni will take this forward," added Magufuli.

More on the EAC meeting to come, in the papers and online...

