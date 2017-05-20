Tanzania: Tourism Sector to Benefit From Chinese Visit

A DELEGATION of 100 Chinese including eight celebrities is in the country to visit various tourist destinations, among them Selous Game Reserve, Lake Eyasi, Serengeti National Park and Pemba.

During their visit, the delegation will take video films and photos which will be broadcasted on China based television Anhui which has more than 500 viewers so that more Chinese and other people across the world can be aware of what Tanzanian is endowed with in the tourism sector.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Zanzibar's Minister for Information, Tourism, Culture and Sports, Rashidi Ali Juma said that through their visit Tanzania will be in a good position to promote its tourist attractions and attract more international visitors.

"I believe that the video films which will be aired through Anhui television will help to promote Tanzania's tourism and hence attract more tourists from China and other parts around the globe," the minister said.

He observed that the tourism sector in the country has been growing in the recent years, whereby the number of visitors has increased to 1.3 million in 2016 compared to 1.1 million in 2013, which has earned the country 2.13bn/- compared to 1.2bn/- collected in 2013.

Mr Juma further said that in 2011, Tanzania received 9,018 visitors from China adding, "I am pleased to inform you that last year the country got 25,444 tourists. This is an indication that people like to visit Tanzania.

I believe that after the broadcast of the video film more tourists are expected to visit Tanzania in future." Head of the delegation, Gao Ang said that Tanzania and China enjoy a long friendship which is also symbolised through the Tanzania - Zambia Railway.

"We are pleased to visit Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority's station as our first destination of our tour... we are happy to meet with Tanzanians who are generous and friendly," he said.

A Tanzanian actor, Sanctus Mtsimbe appealed to China to assist local actors through collaboration in various works to produce quality end products.