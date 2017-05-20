20 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe in Third Trip in Less Than a Month, Off to Mexico

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe left Friday night for Mexico to attend a world indaba on reducing risk of disasters and building resistance to secure livelihoods.

Every two years the UN indaba brings together heads of state, NGOs and scientists to discuss ways to reduce the risk of disasters and boost livelihoods.

This year's summit comes as Zimbabwe is currently experiencing effects of the El Nino induced floods which washes away bridges and destroyed people's homes forcing government to launch a disaster fund appeal

Only this week the UN donated $1, 6 million to Zimbabwe.

The UN estimates that last year 11, 000 people died worldwide due to disasters and that that cost the global economy around $176 billion.

This becomes Mugabe's third foreign trip in less than a month.

Mugabe recently returned from Singapore where he had gone for a "routine" health check-up. Defending his boss's trip to Singapore, Mugabe's spokesman, George Charamba, said it was "important" for Mugabe to travel there.

Ahead of the trip to Singapore, Mugabe had travelled to Durban to attend to attend the world economic forum for Africa where he claimed that Zimbabwe was the second most developed African country after South Africa.

Mugabe's travelling has led many to speculate that it is meant to benefit his aides who are entitled to hefty daily allowances. Mugabe travels with a large retinue which includes doctors, CIO officers, journalists, officials from the Foreign Affairs department.

He has been to Singapore this year as a well as Ghana among other countries.

Despite the fact Mugabe is often seen asleep in such meetings Charamba claimed that his boss won't be sleeping but rather would be protecting his eye.

Phelekezela Mphoko is the acting president.

