Nigeria: ICT - Pushing Girls Into Friendlier Terrains

Photo: Daily Trust

The schools that attended the ICT training include; Government Secondary School Karu, Zinaria International school, Government Day Secondary School Wuse 2, Government Secondary Schoo,l Kwali, Government secondary school Garki, Government Secondary School, Lugbe, Model Senior Secondary School, Maitama and Government Secondary School, Kubwa.

Over 200 girls from 15 schools in the FCT gathered at the IBI training centre to gain better understanding of the world of Information and Communication Technology.

Encouraging them not to relent in their efforts, the representative of the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Salisu Kaka, noted that pursuing a career in ICT is the way to go as it now plays a central role in daily lives.

Speaking to the girls, Kaka said that ICT was a major tool for daily activities, hence there is a paradigm shift in the global development agenda towards the proper positioning of ICT as a driving force for virtually every sector of the economy.

He explained that the pervasive nature of ICT has created huge potentials for job and wealth creation, high increase in quality and standard of living and better service delivery.

He said, "over 80% of all jobs now have a digital component, with emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoI) and the Artificial Intelligence (AI), ICT is in the race to take over everything we do at 100% in the near future".

"As technology evolves, there is a large and growing skills shortage in the ICT sector itself, as well as in the fields where technology plays an ever more important role and that basically covers all professional fields".

Assuring them of a bright future, Kaka said, "girls with ICT skills will never be out of work, and will have much more flexibility in their work choices.

Calling on them not to let this opportunity pass them by, the NITDA representative said, "looking at your age, you are all lucky to be in the digital natives circle of the world re-defined demography by technology. You are at a natural advantage of having armful of opportunities to grasp unlike the digital immigrants".

Hajiya Dije Musa, a member of Nigerian Women in IT (NWIT) and a staff of the Ministry of Education, motivating the girls to give their all to IT, shared her life experiences. She said she got married immediately after primary school but was lucky to continue her education.

The NWIT representative who revealed that she was from the core North, and had to live within the tenets of traditions added that she faced all her difficulties with determination, courage and was also lucky to have had the support of family.

Her words, "I went back to school after having two children through the adult education, then went on to the college of education and read Mathematics Geography , then Computer Science, and now am doing my MSC also in Computer Science".

"I want you to know that I was always top of my class. During my time in school, we were two married girls in school with children, we were the oldest in the class, but we mingled well with the other younger girls, we taught them and advised them. We somehow became their role models".

"One of my greatest experiences was when I gave birth to my third child and went to write my final examination the very next day. I had four children while pursuing my studies".

"Let nothing deter or stop you from achieving your goals, giving birth or getting married did not stop me, you need the support of your family, courage, hard work and determination to move ahead in life," she said.

Mr Ayo Olagunju, managing partner of Veritax Solutions, who said that they have had some successes since the launch of the International Girls ICT day last year, added that more schools are now participating in the training and that the schools are encouraging more girls to show interest in ICT.

He said to sustain the momentum, they would be launching code tbe dot com saying, "young men and girls would come together and have a coding club. We would teach them programming language and help them start practically in the ICT world".

"We are hoping that this will encourage the youths to show interest in ICT; when you have ICT skills, you can do virtually anything and earn money from the skills".

Fildusi Bashir from Gretas academy in SS1, said that the training was a wonderful experience as she is new to ICT.

According to her she had had misconceptions about science subjects, especially mathematics, but added that now she sees the subject differently.

She admitted that she had always been intrigued by the computer, but never had the opportunity to learn or explore all the wonderful things the computer can do.

"I am very happy with this experience, I can see that this is an exciting new world and I will definitely want to know more and see where it takes me".

Raliya Shamsudeen, who attended the training last year but now a former student of Zinaria International school and seeking admission into a higher institution of learning said that since her encounter with ICT last year she developed an interest in cyber security.

"I think it will be great protecting computers from hackers, safeguarding people's bank accounts and all their information from fraudsters. I believe I can have a career in cyber security".

"Today worldwide, we are faced with a lot of cyber thefts, a lot of information are being compromised and frauds are committed on the internet. Just imagine creating a programme that can solve all these problems and ensure that they are brought to an end".

Gloria Mocheku, also a student of Zinaria Secondary School, said she attended the training to expand her horizon and see which area would interest her.

"Am quite interested in programming, and today I met a Primary 2 student who uses scratch to create a greeting card. If she can do this, I know I can too. Am looking forward to learning how to use all this programmes, and am sure this is an opportunity I would not lose out on".

Others include Government Secondary School, Kuje, Government Secondary School, Dutse, Great Heights Academy, Jahi, Pacesetters College, Wuye, Anglican Girls Grammer School, Apo, Light Way Academy Wuse 2, Spring Ville International School, Asokoro, Government Secondary Schoo,l Jabi and Government Science School, Tungan- Maje.