21 May 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Troops Rescue 998, Clear Boko Haram Out of Ndufu

By Segun Olaniyi

Abuja — Troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, along with some Civilian JTF have after a fierce encounter with Boko Haram terrorists at Ndufu, rescued 998 persons.

The attack followed confirmed reports that remnants of the terrorists were hiding in some villages around Ngala.In a statement by Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the military authorities said the patrol team had a fierce encounter with the terrorists at Ndufu before proceeding to clear Muktu and Muzuri, as well as, nearby communities within the area.

Among those rescued, Usman said, were 125 at Ndufu, 802 at Muktu and 71 persons at Muzuri, noting that despite the heat of the battle, the troops also vaccinated all children under the age of five with Polio vaccinations.

According to him, "the troops also recovered one AK-47 Rifle with registration number 565231515, an AK-47 Rifle Magazine, two Boko Haram terrorists flags, four Motorcycles, two Solar Panels, two already prepared IEDs, Detonating cords and other explosive making components."

