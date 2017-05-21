21 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Troops Kill 13 Boko Haram Terrorists, Capture 10 Logistics Officials'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigerian troops fighting Boko Haram on Saturday said they killed 13 terrorists and arrested 10 others engaged in smuggling in supplies for the group.

"In the ongoing clearance operation around the fringes of Lake Chad, troops of 8 Task Force Division have continued to hit the few remaining Boko Haram hideouts and what is left of their logistics holding," said Timothy Antigha, deputy director, public relations, 8 Task Force Division, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Antigha, a colonel, said, "In the last 72 hours, gallant troops operating in Chikun Gudu, Tumbuma Karami and Tumbuma Baba have neutralized 13 Boko Haram terrorists, while many others escaped with gunshot wounds.

"Similarly, troops recovered 3 AK 47 and 1 pump action riffles, assorted riffle magazines and 306 rounds of ammunition, tool box, deep freezer and a Toyota gun truck. In the same vein, troops destroyed 2 other Toyota Hilux vehicles, 1 Toyota truck, 2 Motorcycles and 6 bicycles.

"In a related development, troops of 242 Battalion, acting on a tip off, rounded up 10 suspected Boko Haram smugglers. The suspects comprising 6 females and 4 males were arrested in Monguno and Nolwodo Malgori with assorted house - hold items, food stuff and 63, 060 Naira cash.

"The suspects are being profiled to determine the extent of their involvement in Boko Haram insurgency."

Nigeria

Troops Rescue 998, Clear Boko Haram From Area

Troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, along with some Civilian JTF have after a fierce encounter with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.