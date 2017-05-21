Zimbabwe: Zhuwao Bristles As Ministry Rot Exposed

Mutare — Cabinet minister Patrick Zhuwao has hit out at the Justice Wadyajena-led parliamentary committee on empowerment, disparaging MPs on the body as a bunch of cowards using the agency for factional agendas.

The youth and empowerment minister, who is also President Robert Mugabe's nephew, made the remarks while addressing a Youths Expo held at Mutare Hall last Thursday which was also attended by political ally and provincial minister Mandi Chimene.

Zhuwao and Wadyajena are said to be key figures in Zanu PF's succession intrigue. Wadyajena openly backs vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa to succeed the 93-year-old President Mugabe while Zhuwao is part of the rival G40.

The G40 faction appears opposed to a Mnangagwa succession. Their preference remains unclear although they reportedly feature vice president Phelekezela Mphoko and Mugabe's wife Grace in their ranks.

"I would like to apologise to youths in my ministry for being victimised by this committee because you are working in the ministry which I was assigned.

"They are cowards and they can't face me head on," said the outspoken minister.

The parliamentary committee led by Zanu PF Gokwe Nembudziya legislator Justice Wadyajena has been on a tour of youth projects funded by State funds across the country on a fact-finding mission.

The committee recently toured Victoria fall in Matabeleland North and Mount Darwin, the home area of Local Government Minister and Zhuwao ally, Saviour Kasukuwere. The fact-finding mission was backed by the Southern Africa Parliamentary Support Trust (Sapst).

The legislators have discovered that funds were abused as youths, mainly from Zanu PF, fooled banks with fake project proposals to access funding.

An estimated $40 million was disbursed by CABS, Stanbic Bank, CBZ, and IDBZ to help youths embark on income-generating projects since 2012.

The fact-finding mission by the legislative committee has discovered that most of the projects supposedly funded by the banks were non-existent.

However, Zhuwao blasted the tours saying they were witch-hunt missions meant to drag his name in the mud.

He said the tours were being used to abuse parliamentary purposes for successionist and factional purposes.

"Honourable minister Chimene let me touch on another issue to do with attitude," he said.

"I don't know, probably I will be arrested for contempt of court but at times we need to condemn liberalism and call a spade a spade."

He described the recent tour by the Wadyajena committee of Victoria Falls and Mt Darwin as a witch hunt.

"The 15-member committee went to Victoria Falls and harassed youths employed under my ministry.

"My ministry does not have offices in some places across provinces and instead of proffering solutions they harass our youth officers instead," said fumed Zhuwao.

He said the committee found nothing to report to parliament and decided to launch an offensive against ministry officials.

"They knew that if they say rubbish in parliament I will hit back promptly," said Zhuwao, adding that out of four projects they focused on one.

"If the committee is transparent in their operation they should have visited this expo and see what you are really doing on the ground," said the minister.

He added: "They want to victimize our youths using an Act of Parliament because their witch-hunt mission has failed.

"If there are any youths from my ministry who are being victimised tell me; I am your minister I should protect you from those who want to abuse parliamentary purposes for successionist and factional agendas.

"Even District Youth Officers; don't be intimidated. Even if they go to parliament, I will be there. Even when you are called to appear before the committee I will be there.

"Even if I have other commitments elsewhere I will postpone so that I can be with you and protecting you."

Manicaland Youths chairperson, Mubuso Chinguno, also attacked Wadyajena, saying the legislator was behaving like an opposition MP.

"He also borrowed money to fund his businesses, so why should he suppress other youths who are trying to make ends meet. He is now behaving like an opposition politician," said Chinguno.