21 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Injured in Durban Bouquet Bomb

Photo: [paumelia]/Flickr
(file photo).

Three members of a Durban family were injured in an act of terrorism when a parcel containing artificial flowers, a small box and a get well card turned out to be a bomb, a civil rights organisation said on Sunday.

The parcel was delivered by courier to the home of Salim Khan in Musgrave on Friday evening, the Society for the Protection of the Constitution said in a statement.

"Khan was discharged from hospital approximately a week ago; hence it was suspected that this parcel was a bona fide get well wish sent to Salim Khan by a member of his family or any of his clients."

However, when a family member, Mahomed Zakaria, 22, opened the box: "A huge explosion erupted".

Zakaria was critically injured - having to undergo a brain operation later that night. His wife and mother were also both seriously injured and treated in hospital.

"The lounge of ... Khan's home situated approximately 10 metres away from the explosion was completely destroyed consequent to the blast."

The organisation said it considered the crime to fit the legal definition of "terrorism" and would assist the family with further legal assistance.

Source: News24

South Africa

