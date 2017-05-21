20 May 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Zambia's Police Joins AU Mission to Stabilize Somalia

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) confirmed Friday that Zambia has joined police contributing countries to AU mission to offer specialized skills to Somali police force.

A statement from the AU mission said a contingent of four senior Zambian police officers are part of a team of 22 newly deployed Individual Police Officers (IPOs) to AMISOM, who will train Somali police officers on security matters.

"Zambia has deployed to the police component of the AU Mission for the first time, although they have had military presence in Somalia," the AU mission said.

The officers will offer specialized skills to the local police force as it takes on bigger responsibilities of maintaining law and order.

"I can see hope that there is something going on, which we can build on and it is from there where we are emphasizing that we are going to help our brothers in Somalia, so that they come up with a proper police force," the Zambian police contingent commander Kasale Tresphord said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Zipporah Gatiria Mboroki from the Kenya Police expressed confidence on the state of policing in Somalia.

"We are going to support the Somali police so that they provide security to their people and also in the development of other institutions," Mboroki said.

