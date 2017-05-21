Ghana Grabs First Slot to FIFA U-17 World Cup

The twinkle twinkle little Starlets [Black Starlets] of Ghana became the first African team to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 on Wednesday having mesmerized Gabon by 5-0.

Two goals each from captain of the side - Eric Ayiah, attacking midfielder Emmanuel Toku and a goal from Patmos Arhin gave Ghana two wins out of two matches at the ongoing CAF U-17 championship in Gabon.

Guinea who is yet to play the two-time U-17 world champions [1991, 1995] - Starlets, drew 1-1 with Cameroon in the other group match.

Three more tickets are up for grabs for Africa.