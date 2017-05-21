Tanzania: Legislators in Isles Decry Deteriorating Image

Zanzibar — MEMBERS of the House of Representatives have called upon Zanzibar's government to impose severe penalties to people engaging in various crimes so as to restore the good image of the isles.

Contributing to the budget estimates for the Ministry of State, President's Office, Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Governance amounting to 35bn/- for 2017/2018 financial year, the representatives said it is high time for the government to review the penalties because criminals have tarnished the image of Zanzibar.

The budget estimate was tabled by the Minister of State, President's Office, Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Governance, Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman.

They said in previous years people from Zanzibar were highly respected because residents of the isles were respectful, but today the situation is different because some people have been engaging in immoral activities such as use of illicit drugs.

Wingwi representative, Mr Said Omar Said that the government should introduce severe penalties to criminals who engage in drug trafficking and gender based violence.

Chaani legislator, Mr Nadir Abdul-Latif Yussuf went further, suggesting death penalty to be imposed to drug smugglers and rapists, attributing 'affordable' fines as the major reason for the increase of the cases. "Sometimes offenders commit crimes purposely by taking advantage of our 'ancient time' penalties.

We need to set charges that go with the current situation. If you charge me 10,000/- for any offence now, I will pay it immediately, but severe penalties will help to restore the 'lost' discipline in our islands," he noted.

He also raised concern over moral decay, underscoring the need for the government to allocate funds to hasten operations in the judicial system and the Chief Mufti office.

"Gender Based Violence (GBV) remains to be a major problem in our society, divorce and corruption should also be addressed through empowering the Muftis office financially so that they can implement behavior change programmes.