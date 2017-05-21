South Africa: Missing Girl Found At Park Station

A missing teenage girl has been found as an internal investigation into claims of a lack of police co-operation in the matter continues, police said on Sunday.

"The search for a 13-year-old girl reported missing at the Johannesburg Central police station has been discontinued after she was found by her cousin at Park Station," said Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

The girl was found on Saturday afternoon. She will receive assistance from social workers going forward.

"Police had used all their available resources to search for her."

Nevertheless, said Dlamini, an internal investigation into claims that the police "were reluctant to assist when her parents reported the matter" continued.

Gauteng Commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe De Lange expressed concern that all police must abide by their code of conduct.

"Police members must render a responsible and effective service of a high quality which is accessible to every person," she said in a statement.

Source: News 24