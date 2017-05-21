Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn called on undocumented Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia to leave the country before the amnesty deadline that ends June 29 , 2017.

In a press conference he gave in China in connection with the approaching Saudi amnesty deadline Friday the Premier said previously without prior notice thousands of Ethiopian repatriates were deported and the situation was challenging to handle. " However, with relentless efforts of the government, we successfully managed the situation."

" In this Saudi policy to expelled out undocumented citizens to leave their country we have been provided time to facilitate for safe return of our citizens. Therefore , I urged Ethiopian repatriates to use the amnesty period, " he urged.

The people and the government of Ethiopia are endeavoring to curb human trafficking, he said and adding the effort would be intensified in an organized manner to protect citizens from any rights violation harassment.

As part of this effort, the government is dealing with Saudi Arabia, the principal labor hiring country for Ethiopia, to reach a final labor exchange agreement. A serious of discussions were held with Saudi officials and consensus was reached to held the repatriation in the way adheres human rights.

" The government has allocated huge budget and hired more staff in our embassy in Riyadh and a Consulate General in Jeddah, opened new offices in areas where large Ethiopians are residing to create access for their safe repatriation to home, " he said.

He urged the Ethiopian repatriates not to disguise by illegal brokers who always run after their personal benefits but to look into various alternative opportunities in their country.

The premier highlighted that Ethiopian repatriates to use the given time to leave that country for their safe return otherwise it would be unreachable for the government to protect any possible danger during forceful deportation, according to EPA photo journalist Dagne Abera.

Understanding the disruptive role and contribution of illegal brokers to human trafficking, the government has been taking measures on brokers involved in such crime. Since the brokers human trafficking dealers is chained country to country, collective efforts must be employed to halt their inhuman businesses, he noted.

The National Task Force for Saudi Returnees chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is doing its level best with pertinent bodies for the safe return of undocumented citizens from Saudi Arabia before amnesty period expires in June 29, 2017.